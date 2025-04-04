Backstage Update On AEW's Decision To Move Up Start Time For All In Texas

It was revealed earlier this week that AEW All In Texas will start at an earlier time on Saturday, July 12 to avoid going head-to-head with WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC, and a new report on Friday said that the decision was actually made some time ago. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision was probably made to move All In's start time right after news came out that WWE had put their SNME show on the same day. Meltzer wrote he's been told that AEW has not solidified a broadcast window for All In, but wanted to get the word out about the earlier start time as soon as possible.

The pay-per-view will air at 3 p.m. Eastern, which means, according to Meltzer, Zero Hour matches should begin around 1:45 p.m. Eastern, 12:45 p.m. local time. He said that since AEW PPVs normally last around four hours, the show should end at 7 p.m. EST, just before Saturday Night's Main Event start time of 8 p.m. Meltzer noted that since All In is AEW's biggest show of the year, that it may go longer, but reported that the decision has yet to be finalized.

An AEW source said that All In starting in the afternoon allows for a prime time replay that would go up against SNME, but noted that the vast majority of fans purchasing All In would be watching live. The only two matches set for the event thus far are the winners of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation men's and women's tournaments challenging their respective champion.