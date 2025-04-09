The Movie Star With A Complicated Role In WWE History

The worlds of professional wrestling and acting have crossed over more times than some people might originally expect. For example, the main event of the first WrestleMania in 1985 was headlined by Mr. T, one of the biggest actors in the United States at the time, where he teamed with Hulk Hogan, the biggest star in American wrestling who had just been featured in the "Rocky" series, perhaps the most successful sports movie franchise of all time. Not only that but in the current landscape of the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, the most successful and highest-paid actor in the world in recent years is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a six-time WWE Champion and member of the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors.

While wrestlers making the jump to the world of TV and movies has been common over the years, actors going the opposite way hasn't always worked out for the best. Out of all of the famous faces who have ever gotten their hands dirty in a squared circle, there may not be anyone more infamous than actor David Arquette.

Known for his roles in the "Scream" franchise, and the original "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" movie in 1992, Arquette's wrestling journey began when he starred in the 2000 movie "Ready To Rumble," which had heavy involvement from WCW and its roster. In order to promote the movie, Arquette started making appearances on "WCW Monday Nitro," and "WCW Thunder," which would also help the company gain ground in the ratings war against WWE, one that they were losing quite significantly by this point. Given that he was making appearances for the competition, Arquette was never going to have a great relationship with WWE, but he didn't have a great relationship with wrestling after what actually happened in WCW.