Tony Khan Comments On Recent Rash Of AEW Injuries That Reportedly Altered Dynasty Card

While AEW Dynasty largely seemed to come together as planned, there was at least one change made, with Kevin Knight replacing Jay White in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament after White broke his hand. White wasn't the only person hurt either, as Orange Cassidy went down with a torn pectoral muscle a few weeks back, and Mark Davis was forced back on the shelf after breaking his foot.

Towards the end of his post-Dynasty media scrum last night, AEW owner Tony Khan acknowledged the difficulties these injuries, especially White's and Cassidy's, had produced leading into the show. At the same time, Khan was also very pleased with the efforts of his roster in the aftermath of those injuries, praising everyone for coming together, working hard, and delivering what Khan felt was a strong PPV.

"It's no secret, the company got bit hard by the injury bug," Khan said. "And I think the roster and the locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back to back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company, and we would've loved to have had both of them here tonight. And I think everybody in the roster, women and men, everybody stepped up and delivered a great show tonight. I really appreciated it."

Khan didn't have an update for how long either White, Cassidy, or Davis would be out for. Reports have suggested that AEW is hopeful White will not miss significant time, while there's been some talk of Davis remaining on TV while he recovers. Cassidy remains a different story, however, as torn pectoral muscles can take up to 4 to 6 months recovery, and sometimes even longer.