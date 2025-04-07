Drew McIntyre Says WWE Won't Make Shirt From Viral Moment Like He's Requested

Smack dab in the middle of his WrestleMania 40 match with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre decided to have a little fun, tweeting out that he was "bored at work" from his wife's phone. McIntyre went through a bit of a rollercoaster after that tweet, beating Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship before losing it to Damian Priest minutes later, thanks to an assist from CM Punk. And while that happened, his tweet became a viral sensation, one that McIntyre felt should've led to sweet merch sales for himself.

Taking to X on the anniversary of his viral moment, McIntyre quote tweeted the original tweet, and revealed that he had asked WWEShop to create a "Bored at work. LOL!" shirt shortly after WrestleMania. To McIntyre's amazement, his request was declined, with McIntyre stating that "39 million views and 34,000 retweets wasn't enough for them to take notice."

"Either way, happy anniversary," McIntyre said to close the tweet.

Fact: I asked @WWEShop if they could make this into a shirt. But I guess 39m views and 34,000 retweets wasn't enough for them to take notice... Either way, happy anniversary https://t.co/CjkPmpJuf1 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 7, 2025

While McIntyre may not have gotten the shirt that he wanted, it appears he will get the chance for some revenge at WrestleMania 41. At this past Friday's episode of "SmackDown," Priest challenged McIntyre for a match at WrestleMania, setting the stage for a Priest-McIntyre rematch following their brief, Money in the Bank imposed encounter from last year. The match would also serve as follow up to the World Heavyweight Title bout between Priest and McIntyre that occurred at Clash at the Castle in McIntyre's home country of Scotland last June. As with WrestleMania, McIntyre seemed poised for victory, only to be defeated by Priest after Punk once again got involved to cost the "Scottish Psychopath."