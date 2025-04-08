Ex-WWE Star Whose Career Ended Due To Neck Injury Says TNA's Chris Bey Inspires Him

Not too long ago, it seemed like Chris Bey may not ever walk again after he suffered a severe neck injury last October. But the TNA star has made a miraculous recovery so far in 2025, regaining mobility earlier in the year, and has stated that he hasn't dismissed the possibility of one day wrestling again, though that is still a long ways off.

As someone who experienced a severe neck injury that cost him his career, Tyson Kidd can strongly relate to what Bey's going through. In an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Kidd revealed he had been trying to help Bey from a distance.

"I've been in contact with him this whole time, DMing him," Kidd said. "I've told him this whole time 'You're going to make a full recovery,' and I truly believe that...Some of it's from experience, but I was never truly in the same situation he was in. I was in a different version, but a similar one. So I tell him 'Some days are going to be really hard. And these are going to sound like words, but just know you can't give up.'"

Kidd admitted he's taken a lot of stock in Bey's recovery, even getting emotional at the video of Bey getting up and walking.

"I was like 'Man, you inspire the hell out of me,'" Kidd said. "Like I've said, I've been in this business for 30 years. I have seen a lot. And like, I'm inspired all the time by people. And I've never even met Chris Bey. I've never even physically met this man just yet...Nattie's ultimate plan is to bring him to the Dungeon. We really want to do that when the time's right. But man...look at his progress. It's cause he just keeps pushing. He doesn't give up."

