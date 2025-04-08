Booker T Offers Swerve Strickland Advice After Profane Message Following AEW Dynasty

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is offering Swerve Strickland some advice after a strongly-worded comment about him following AEW Dynasty. The pair have been going back and forth about race and the professional wrestling business following Strickland's recent appearance on "Vlad TV." Booker T said that he was "disappointed" in some of Strickland's comments, which seemed to upset the AEW star, who ended a promo to the live Dynasty crowd with the line "f*** Booker T" following his loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The "WWE NXT" commentator took to his "Hall of Fame" podcast after seeing his name trend on social media following the pay-per-view.

"I'm going to give Swerve Strickland a little bit of advice," Booker T said. "That would be don't be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night. That's the main event. That's the last thing people are going to remember. Last thing people remembered is me. Booker T. My name being said. I'm sure Tony Khan doesn't appreciate the news, the headline not being what happened with all the matches... That just was a bad move."

During his "Vlad TV" appearance, Strickland said he disagreed with Booker T's previous comments that he had been treated well by WWE for over 20 years, citing the instance of Vince McMahon using the N-word live on air in Booker T's presence. Following the comments, Booker said he spoke to Strickland and told him he was disappointed with him for various reasons. The Hall of Famer said all he did was put Strickland on a pedestal and said he deserved to be AEW Champion.

