WWE NXT Crowd Exacerbates Swerve Strickland/Booker T Feud

The Swerve Strickland-Booker T real-life feud, which has been brewing for the last few weeks, has now been brought to the WWE Performance Center as fans jeered Strickland during this past week's "WWE NXT."

Strickland and Booker T have gone back and forth lately, with the two exchanging barbs publicly after AEW star's comments about the WWE legend during a recent interview. The feud between the two heated up at this week's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, when Strickland continued the rivalry by saying "f**k Booker T" after the show went off the air. On this week's "NXT," the WWE audience firmly backed the Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator when they chanted "F**k you, Swerve. All hail King Booker" during the show. Booker T, who was on the commentary panel, was amused and laughing at the chants, while his colleague Vic Joseph was encouraging the crowd to chant louder.

While the fans have sided with the veteran star, Booker T offered a more mature and circumspect perspective on Strickland's diatribe against him at Dynasty. He advised the former AEW World Champion not to make the news about someone who isn't part of the promotion — namely, Booker T himself. Booker T believes that AEW CEO Tony Khan would not have been pleased with Strickland making headlines that overshadowed the matches at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Strickland's comments at Dynasty came minutes after he was defeated by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of the show, following interference from the returning Young Bucks, who helped Moxley retain his title.