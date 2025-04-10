Booker T On Why WWE Should Lean Into Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Drama

It's nearly been one week since Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's face to face segment on "SmackDown" went off the rails, but the segment remains the talk of the town. Some of it has to do with reports that suggest the Flair and Stratton went off script, leading to there being backstage heat on both of them, and fans wondering if their WrestleMania 41 match could similarly go off the rails. Others though have tried to search for positives, with Bully Ray in particular noting the match now had buzz it had previously been lacking.

While it remains unclear if that buzz will lead to more interest for Stratton and Flair's WrestleMania encounter, or will serve as an even bigger turnoff for fans, Booker T agrees with Bully's viewpoint. As such, on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker advised that WWE, Flair, and Stratton would be best served to further lean into the controversy.

"For me, it's always been about business," Booker said. "I don't let anything like that...make me lose sleep or anything like that. It's an angle. It's public knowledge as well. So if we use it, let's use it. If we're gonna go, go. Let's go all the way...I remember the angle with Eddie and JBL, with Eddie's mom. I mean, it was just crazy, you know what I mean? But those guys loved each other so much. But when it comes to professional wrestling, it is to be embellished. It is to be used. Life is art. I think you've got to go with it. If not, you're just missing a moment really."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription