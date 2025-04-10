Dave Meltzer Discusses Situation Between WWE, AEW, Sting & Lex Luger

Once he was announced for the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, Lex Luger made it well known that he wanted long-time friend, former tag team partner, and AEW star Sting, to induct him. No sooner did Luger express his wishes did a report emerge that WWE was preparing to make overtures to AEW regarding Sting's availability, leading to debate regarding whether AEW owner Tony Khan would, or should, allow Sting to appear at the WWE Hall of Fame

As it turns out, WWE may have helped Khan make that decision. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer indicated that the reported overtures WWE intended to make towards AEW have, in fact, never taken place.

"It may have changed, but I do know that 8 or 9 days ago, no one from WWE had tried to contact AEW about the availability of Sting," Meltzer said. "So, you know...they may just have said 'We're not going to do it, and it's on them,' rather than call up and try to negotiate it. I don't know."

Meltzer's reporting echoes Khan's statements from last week's pre-AEW Dynasty media scrum, where Khan revealed he and Sting hadn't discussed anything regarding Luger's Hall of Fame induction during their last conversation. Luger himself was unable to give an answer when asked earlier this week, stating that he had spoken to WWE about it, but had yet to receive an answer. With a little more than a week remaining before the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony next Friday, time is running short on WWE and AEW to reach an agreement.

