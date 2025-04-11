Bully Ray Is 'Completely Invested' In This WrestleMania 41 Match After WWE Raw

According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this week's episode of "WWE Raw" seemed to produce not one, but two home-run promo segments, with one being the tense exchange between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The other saw Jey Uso deliver an impassioned speech to his WrestleMania 41 opponent GUNTHER following last week's brutal beatdown of his brother, Jimmy Uso.

"Both of them play[ed] their parts perfectly," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "The fact that Jey is going to pray to God that he forgives him for what he is about to do to GUNTHER. 'I'm not praying for you, GUNTHER I'm praying for myself. I hope God forgives me because I'm a good, God-fearing man and I have faith, but I don't have faith in myself that at WrestleMania, I'm not going to beat the s*** out of you and make you bleed worse than you made my brother bleed. And I'm going to make you feel all the heartache that my mom and my family feels right now.'

"Wonderful stuff from those two guys," he continued, "and I am completely invested in this fight, in this match that's going to take place at 41."

Out of ten, Ray rated the Uso-GUNTHER exchange a 9.9, noting that an acknowledgement of Uso wanting to physically retaliate against GUNTHER could have elevated it to true perfection. Overall, though, Ray remains impressed by the gravity and pacing of Uso's words along with GUNTHER's complementary facial expressions, which have since been followed by a refusal to even talk about Uso.

Uso secured a WrestleMania match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Through their three previous singles encounters, Uso is 0-3.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.