Bully Ray Says WWE Star Hit A 'Grand Slam' On Raw, Predicts Huge Return
Following the reveal of his favor to CM Punk, Paul Heyman seemed to be in a dicey position. Nevertheless, Heyman later asserted, in the closing segment of "WWE Raw," that he could remain loyal to both Punk and Roman Reigns, his long-time friends and associates, heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins painted question marks around Heyman's friendships, then suggested that he remove himself from the equation entirely.
According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Rollins' pitch to Heyman was actually one of sound logic. "I think Seth did one of his best jobs last night that I can remember in a long time. Seth hit a grand slam last night," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" "... I think Seth has been stepping up to the plate in the last three appearances by him. Yes, the music and the clothing and the yada yada [are still a little corny], but Seth has not been coming across as corny to me. And last night, boy oh boy, did Seth make a lot of great points when it comes to the loyalty of Roman Reigns and the friendship of CM Punk."
To support his claims against Punk and Reigns, Rollins referenced scenarios where both of them abandoned Heyman. In Reigns' case, Rollins recalled "The OTC" leaving Heyman him to deal with the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, that eventually took him out with a crash through the announce table. In the case of Punk, Rollins reiterated that "The Second City Saint" walked out on everyone, including Heyman, when he initially departed WWE in 2014.
"That outfit last night didn't bother me. And you know what? Maybe there's a happy medium with his outfits. Maybe there's a toning down while still staying a bit outrageous, but man, [Rollins'] delivery, his tone, his inflection, and the actual words that he was saying was making complete, total and utter sense," Ray said.
Bully Ray Boldy Bets On The Return Of 'The Beast'
Heyman's favor to Punk will result in "The WiseMan" standing in his corner at WrestleMania 41, rather than Reigns'. According to Bully Ray, it is also guaranteed to haunt someone, or in his words "bite somebody in the ass." And if he were a betting man, Ray would predict that haunting spirit will be none other than Brock Lesnar, another long-time associate of Heyman's.
"You ever bet 100 bucks on a long shot in the Super Bowl? I'd put 100 bucks on [the return of] Brock Lesnar if I were you," he said. "It's a long shot, but it's worth the play."
Lesnar's relationship with Heyman extends back to the early 2000s, when they first met in WWE's developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling. Upon Lesnar's call up to WWE's main roster in 2002, Heyman joined him as his on-screen manager. This remained the case in Lesnar's second WWE run, which began in 2012, until Heyman officially turned on Lesnar in 2022.
WWE fans last saw Lesnar at the 2023 SummerSlam premium live event in which he lost a match to "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Reports indicated that WWE planned for "The Beast Incarnate" to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but after being implicated in a sex trafficking lawsuit, the creative plans around him were scrapped. Since then, WWE has seemingly blacklisted him from the company, with reports suggesting that his name is banned from being mentioned on WWE commentary and promos. In November 2024, Heyman himself implied that Lesnar was unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon.
