Backstage News On Randy Orton's Reported Opponent For WWE Backlash After WrestleMania

Since the devastating announcement Kevin Owens made on last week's "WWE SmackDown," 14-time World Champion Randy Orton is in a pickle regarding where he stands not only at this year's WrestleMania 41 next weekend, but at Backlash on Saturday, May 10, in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Speculated candidates for Orton's next opponent include the probable returns of former WWE stars Rusev and Aleister Black (fka AEW stars Miro and Malaki Black) and while acknowledging they've heard the same rumblings, the panel on the "WrestlePurists" podcast see "The Legend Killer" reigniting an old rivalry instead.

"I think Randy is going to face John Cena for the title at Backlash. The thing is: How can Randy be a hot challenger if he loses at 'Mania?" Ibou from "WrestlePurists" pondered when discussing the speculation of if Orton's challenger could be Rusev or Black at WrestleMania 41. "It's just a tough situation. If I'm booking him and Miro, which I don't mind booking that match, Miro has to beat him. And it's like, okay, if Randy loses, how does he get heated up again?"

Ibou mentioned that he has heard Nick Aldis' name get thrown around, but he does not see the former "Ten Pounds of Gold" champion making his in-ring return right away, despite Orton hitting an RKO on the acting "SmackDown" general manager last week. Meanwhile, if Cena captures the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes next weekend, he plans on taking his title/ball and going home/retiring with it, never to defend it.

