Springfield Declares April 12 'All Elite Wrestling Day,' As Announced By Thunder Rosa

If you are a wrestling fan in the Springfield, Massachusetts area, mark your calendars. April 12 is officially All Elite Wrestling Day.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno signed the proclamation early Saturday. The proclamation acknowledged AEW's contributions to the professional wrestling sphere over the past five years, and applauded the "wrestling sensation's" impact on drawing wrestling fans from all across the Northeastern United States to the Massachusetts city. At the bottom of the proclamation, Sarno signed April 12, 2025 as "All Elite Wrestling Day." It is unclear whether this will be a recurring local holiday, or if Saturday will be the only All Elite Wrestling Day for the foreseeable future.

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on MassMutual Center's Instagram account to announce the news. The former AEW Women's World Champion stood outside city hall with her iconic face paint and a pastel pink blazer, smile wide on her face as she accepted the city's proclamation.

"Thank you so much to Mayor Sarno for giving us a proclamation!" Rosa said. "...Saturday, April 12, it is All Elite Wrestling Day!"

Rosa read out a series of small notes that accompanied the mayor's signature. The notes, presumably from Sarno, thanked AEW for visiting the Springfield area once again, and wished the company's competitors well.

"Thanks for coming back to Springfield," Sarno's note read. "One bodyslam away from the title! Good health and continued success both in and out of the ring. God bless."

Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" is set to air live from Springfield, Massachusetts. The show seems to be stacked with talent, with two women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches and various appearances by recent world title contender Megan Bayne, current AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, the recently-returned Anthony Bowens, and AEW World Trios Champions The Death Riders scheduled for the event.