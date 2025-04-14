Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Wounds After WWE SmackDown

So far, the road to Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street fight at WrestleMania 41 has been a pretty violent one. It was only a few weeks ago that McIntyre was driven through a windshield, by Priest, resulting in him getting glass caught in his eye, only for McIntyre to return the favor this past Friday by attacking Priest from behind and ultimately laying him out. But during their scuffle, some couldn't help but notice that McIntyre had plenty of blood on his hands, though he had no obvious cut anywhere.

A day later, McIntyre revealed on Instagram that the cut had occurred at the top of his head. Only hours earlier, on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer had confirmed the same injury, and revealed just when McIntyre suffered it.

"It was funny, because you never saw any blood, except he keeps going to his head, and he's got blood all over his hands," Meltzer said. "What happened was, he had his head run into the steps, and legitimately, up here, he got cut. And you didn't see it through his hair, but it was bleeding a lot. But you didn't see any of the blood, except his head was covering the blood. He's fine, I know that. So he was cut there."

In his Instagram post, McIntyre suggested that the cut was the re-opening of an old wound, seemingly confirming this was the same gash he suffered during his Hell in a Cell match with CM Punk back in October, which McIntyre required sixteen stitches to close up. Fortunately for fans, the cut will have little factor in McIntyre and Priest's upcoming match.

