Bully Ray Lists Pros & Cons Of A Randy Orton-Nick Aldis Match At WWE WrestleMania 41

Less than a week remains till WrestleMania 41, and Randy Orton remains without an opponent now that Kevin Owens has been forced to undergo neck surgery. And while last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" seemed to suggest Tama Tonga or Solo Sikoa as Orton's opponent, others have been wondering if "SmackDown" GM and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis could step in, especially following Aldis taking an RKO from Orton one week prior.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," an Aldis-Orton match received endorsements from both Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry, prompting Bully Ray to also offer his support for the match.

"I concur with you gentlemen, I would love to see that happen," Bully said. "Nick Aldis, an old school wrestler, Nick Aldis, a guy who understands the mentality of a Randy Orton. Nick and Randy standing face to face with each other would be impressive."

Alas, while Bully believes the match would be inspired and shocking, he doesn't see it in the cards for two reasons. First, he feels WWE fans' lack of familiarity with Aldis' wrestling career would hurt anticipation for the match. Second, he also believes that Sikoa should be on the WrestleMania card after a 2024 that saw him rub shoulders with top stars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

"As much as I love the idea of Randy vs. Nick, Solo needs something to do, doesn't he?" Bully said. "And Solo has had a pretty good six months to the past year. Solo has stepped up, Solo has gotten the job done. Solo has earned, not deserved, has earned his right to be in a WrestleMania match."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription