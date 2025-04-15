Seth Rollins Gets Support From A Fellow WWE Heel

This Saturday, at WWE WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins will find himself facing two of the company's biggest stars in Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Triple Threat match will be the main event on the first night, and unless he receives some unexpected help from Paul Heyman, it doesn't appear Rollins will have any backup.

Rollins does have moral support from someone else on the roster, though. The New Day's Xavier Woods took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a clip of Rollins attacking Punk and Reigns, accompanied by audio from the TV series "Severance" cheering him on.

YESSSSSS DO IT SETH pic.twitter.com/IOYia1Kkid — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) April 15, 2025

The three-way feud between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns has centered around their history as well as the involvement of Heyman. The former ECW promoter has long had ties with both Punk and Reigns, and has promised to accompany Punk to the ring on Saturday. However, after deciding not to hit Heyman with a Curb Stomp on a recent show, Rollins has implied that Heyman now owes him a favor, as well. It seems likely that the outcome of Saturday's main event will heavily revolve around Heyman's true allegiance.

While Rollins is busy in the Triple Threat, Woods and Kofi Kingston will also be wrestling on Saturday, challenging the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. The New Day turned heel for the first time in a decade late last year, turning their backs on longtime ally Big E. Since then, they've developed a new attitude and came out on top in a feud against the LWO, but the War Raiders remain an obstacle.