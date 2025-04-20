What Does The Ten-Bell Salute In Wrestling Mean?

On August 23, 2023, legendary wrestler Terry Funk died at the age of 79. His death was tragically followed the next day when 36-year-old Windham Rotunda (AKA WWE star Bray Wyatt) succumbed to a heart attack as a result of COVID-19 complications. The next day, to begin "WWE SmackDown," the company's stars gathered at the top of the ramp and honored the two late wrestlers with a ten-bell salute.

For those unfamiliar, the ten-bell salute is a long-held tradition within professional wrestling, serving as a way to honor the dead. Its history is not exactly clear, as the nature of the industry in its early days makes it difficult to pin down an origin. However, its use within WWE goes back to at least the mid-1980s.

A ten-bell salute isn't given to every single wrestler who dies; it's usually reserved for when an active wrestler or somebody viewed as historically significant passes away. When it takes place, the entire roster gathers near the entranceway as the ring remains empty. The entire arena (ideally) remains silent as the ring bell is struck 10 times.