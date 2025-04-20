What Does The Ten-Bell Salute In Wrestling Mean?
On August 23, 2023, legendary wrestler Terry Funk died at the age of 79. His death was tragically followed the next day when 36-year-old Windham Rotunda (AKA WWE star Bray Wyatt) succumbed to a heart attack as a result of COVID-19 complications. The next day, to begin "WWE SmackDown," the company's stars gathered at the top of the ramp and honored the two late wrestlers with a ten-bell salute.
For those unfamiliar, the ten-bell salute is a long-held tradition within professional wrestling, serving as a way to honor the dead. Its history is not exactly clear, as the nature of the industry in its early days makes it difficult to pin down an origin. However, its use within WWE goes back to at least the mid-1980s.
A ten-bell salute isn't given to every single wrestler who dies; it's usually reserved for when an active wrestler or somebody viewed as historically significant passes away. When it takes place, the entire roster gathers near the entranceway as the ring remains empty. The entire arena (ideally) remains silent as the ring bell is struck 10 times.
Prominent Examples Of The Ten-Bell Salute
In addition to Wyatt and Funk, WWE has honored many wrestlers with a ten-bell salute over the years. Early recorded instances include David Von Erich in 1984 and Andre the Giant in 1993, with more contemporary examples including "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes, and Bruna Sammartino.
The ten-bell salute is used outside of WWE, as well. AEW honored Brodie Lee with one after the wrestler died in 2020. Additionally, New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a ten-bell salute for Jay Briscoe in 2023, and the tradition extends from American promotions like TNA and Ring of Honor all the way down to the independent scene.
From time to time, the ten-bell salute has also been used within "kayfabe" as part of company storylines. This happened in 2007 when Vince McMahon "died" as part of an onscreen storyline that was quickly canceled following the double murder/suicide committed by Chris Benoit just days later.
Along with honoring the dead, the ten-bell salute is sometimes used to commemorate the end of a wrestler's career. This is most often seen in Japan, but it happens elsewhere around the world as well, such as when WWE used it to signify the end of Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway's in-ring career in 2020.