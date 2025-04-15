Bully Ray: WWE WrestleMania 41 Can Serve As This Installment Of Star Wars Franchise

If there's one thing Bully Ray loves more than heat, it's "Star Wars." The two-time wrestling Hall of Famer has frequently invoked the legendary science fiction franchise in the past, comparing aspects of both AEW and WWE to certain characters, scenes or films from the saga. And when it comes to the ongoing storyline between John Cena, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania, Bully believes WWE should take a cue from "Star Wars" for what comes next.

While discussing the potential of Cena and Rock adding to their heel stable on Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully stated that the upcoming Rhodes-Cena WrestleMania match for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship should be more like the middle part of George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy, with the end to come down the road.

"'Return of the Jedi' was a great movie, at least in my opinion it was a great movie...," Bully said. "'Empire' set up 'Jedi.' And you saying that this WrestleMania, having the potential to be 'Empire Strikes Back' is a great call. I would love to see...listen, I am a heel at heart. I love heat. But yes, the babyface need to win. But does the babyface really need to win in this one? Maybe it's better if the babyface loses in this one.

"Cody's been on top for a long time. Maybe it's good for Cody to be the underdog again. Maybe it's good if we knock Cody down and make him climb up that ladder, because who is he climbing the ladder to defeat? John Cena and The Rock. You're not going to have John Cena and The Rock around forever. And other than...Randy, and that's...we've always talked about Cody and Randy. I'd much rather see Cody overcome John Cena and The Rock than Randy."

