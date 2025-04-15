Chelsea Green Recalls Her First WWE WrestleMania Experience

In January 2023, Chelsea Green made her official return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble. Two months later, she walked into her first WrestleMania premium live event as a member of WWE's main roster, with tag team partner Sonya Deville by her side. At this particular PLE, Green and Deville battled three other teams in a WrestleMania Showcase Match before a reported 81,000 fans.

"It was one of my first matches teaming with my new partner Sonya Deville. My dad and sister were in the crowd. It was just really special to have that moment after just debuting in January of that year," Green told TV Insider. "I was still really fresh and wasn't sure I would be chosen for that moment. It was an honor to be able to do that only a couple of months in on the main roster. Of course, I had a look, set of gear planned in hopes I would be at that WrestleMania. I thought it was a crazy wish to have that dream come true."

The two-night WrestleMania 39 event emanated from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and 2. In her match, Green, alongside Deville, faced the likes of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya and Shotzi. Rousey and Baszler ultimately emerged victorious, courtesy of an armbar tap-out from Shotzi.

The following month, Baszler and Rousey claimed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Green would get her first taste of the gold later that summer when she and Deville defeated Morgan and Rodriguez for the titles on "WWE Raw." Currently, Green reigns as the WWE Women's United States Champion, with no plans for WrestleMania 41.