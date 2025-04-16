Finn Balor Addresses Facing Friend In WrestleMania Match

In just a matter of days, Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will be pitted against each other when they both vie for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Regardless of how things play out, though, Balor insists that they will always be family.

"Me and Dom are brothers," Balor recently said on the "WWE Raw Recap." "And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that eventually you get in an argument with your brother, you duke it out, you have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of play acting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight, regardless of how much you bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows that I've got his back."

Last month, the relationship between Balor and Mysterio appeared to be a shaky turf when the latter inadvertently cost the former his solo shot at the Intercontinental Championship, causing Balor to then equate Mysterio to a snake. Since then, the Judgment Day members seem to somewhat be back on the same page, with Balor avenging Penta's superkick to Mysterio on "WWE Raw" in Glasgow. This week, however, Balor simply watched on as Penta took out Mysterio, Carlito, and Bron Breakker with a dive on "Raw."

Along with Balor and Mysterio at WrestleMania will be Penta and Breakker, the defending champion. Breakker began this Intercontinental Championship reign with a win over Jey Uso last October.

