WWE Star LA Knight: A-Hole John Cena Is Excited To Be A Heel

Before shocking the wrestling world and turning heel at the Elimination Chamber last March, John Cena returned to WWE for a brief babyface run in the latter half of 2023. The 16-time World Champion found himself wrestling The Bloodline during most of that time, but he also had the opportunity to work with LA Knight on "WWE SmackDown." After being the special guest referee for Knight's match with The Miz at Payback, Cena would team with the two-time United States Champion at Fastlane, where they managed to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, now that Cena has betrayed the WWE Universe and has sold his soul to The Rock, Knight recently provided his thoughts on his former teammates' heel turn in an interview with "Gorilla Position."

"What an a**hole that guy ... who'd have seen it coming right? Especially when you consider it's the last run, he's on his way out and I bet he's probably excited to do it."

Knight continues to find himself in matchups with Bloodline members, as this upcoming weekend on the first night of WrestleMania 41, he is set to defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu. If "The Megastar" manages to secure the victory, he will likely eclipse the 50-day mark with the title, while Fatu will be looking to capture his first singles championship on the main roster since signing with WWE last year.

