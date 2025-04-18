Bully Ray Expects A Big Plot Twist In WWE WrestleMania 41's Night One Main Event

In the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one, three of WWE's biggest titans — Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins — will face off in a history-laced triple threat. According to some, the outcome is not dependent on the match participants, but rather the man standing at ringside, Paul Heyman. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the finish could also come in a different, dramatic fashion that doesn't involve "The WiseMan."

"I think there's a big plot twist coming," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Don't know it. I'm glad that I can't figure it out, but I don't think it's as simple as Paul Heyman leaves with one of these guys. Although if it is that simple, I would prefer Paul Heyman to leave with Seth Rollins. But don't you think over the past two weeks that they've kind of showed their hand enough with the potential of Paul leaving with Seth that it wouldn't be a shocker?"

As a form of repayment for Punk teaming with the OG Bloodline at WarGames last November, Heyman has agreed to stand in the corner of "The Second City Saint" at WrestleMania 41 instead of Reigns, his client for the last five years. Nevertheless, Heyman has claimed that his general loyalty lies to both of them. As Ray alluded to, however, many fans have speculated that this claim could be planting the seeds for a swerve, with Heyman ultimately walking out of WrestleMania with Rollins.

This theory was seemingly further backed this week when Reigns shoved Heyman to the ground, prompting Punk to counterattack Reigns, and Rollins to eventually lay them both out with curb stomps to stand tall. Given this scene, amongst other recent events, though, Ray is now considering alternative, more shocking ending options, such as the return of "The Beast" Brock Lesnar.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.