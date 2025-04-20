WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Full & Final Card

The first half of WWE WrestleMania 41 has come and gone, but there's still plenty of action planned for tonight. Like last night, the show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with six matches scheduled, including a consequential main event.

Following his victory at last month's WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena is chasing a record-breaking 17th world title win, which would push him past Ric Flair according to WWE's count. Though he hasn't been seen onscreen since Elimination Chamber, expect an appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, following up on his apparent alliance with Cena.

Another major title bout scheduled for tonight's show will pit Women's World Champion IYO SKY against former champs Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Belair has yet to lose a match at WrestleMania. Will her streak be brought to an end long before it reaches the heights of The Undertaker's, or will Belair walk out as world champion for the fourth year in a row?

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is set to be defended in a Fatal Four-Way, featuring current champion Bron Breakker, recent signee Penta, and Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Speaking of Judgment Day, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The latter two women qualified for the match by winning a gauntlet on a recent edition of "WWE SmackDown."

Tonight's show also includes a pair of non-title grudge matches, with wrestling veteran AJ Styles facing off against upstart Logan Paul after weeks of trash talk. Finally, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will battle one another in a Sin City Street Fight. The two have issues dating back to WrestleMania 40, and McIntyre will look to pick up a definitive win against someone who has bested him many times over the last year.