Backstage Report On Match Order For Night 2 Of WWE WrestleMania 41

The reported match lineup for WrestleMania 41 night two has been revealed after it was confirmed earlier on the pre-show that the Women's World Championship match pitting IYO SKY against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will open the night. The Undisputed WWE Championship match where Cody Rhodes will defend his gold against John Cena will close the show. Fightful Select reported the following match order, with a spoiler warning.

Following the women's title match opener, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will face off in a Sin City Street Fight. Bron Breakker will then defend his Intercontinental Championship match in a historic fatal four-way bout featuring Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. Randy Orton's match will follow, and Fightful Select didn't report who "The Viper" would be facing. AJ Styles will then take on Logan Paul and then the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend against Lyra Valkyria and her mystery partner after Bayley was taken out backstage on Saturday. The WrestleMania attendance announcement will happen before the Rhodes and Cena match closes the night.

As previously reported, a returning Becky Lynch is likely to be Valkyria's partner in the women's tag team championship match. As for a WrestleMania appearance by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, there has been no official report that he is in Las Vegas, and he posted a social media video from Hawaii on Saturday.