The Story So Far: John Cena Vs. Cody Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena goes into this weekend looking to finally capture his 17th WWE world title as he faces Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event on Sunday. Since dethroning AJ Styles and reigning for just two weeks in 2017, Cena has yet to capture another title at any level, coinciding with the phasing out of his full-time wrestling career and into Hollywood stardom.

Not for lack of trying, with Cena entering a six-pack challenge at Fastlane 2018 and attempting to wrest the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 to no avail. Rhodes, on the other hand, started his maiden reign as WWE Champion by defeating that very man three years, an Undisputed title unification, and several opponents – including himself – later. He has reigned since then fending off the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa, as well as becoming just the fourth man to defeat the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake event.

This will be the first time that Rhodes and Cena square off since the former has become the "American Nightmare" fans have come to love or hate, and it was just over 10 years ago that he was wrestling "The Greatest of All Time" donning the face paint of Stardust. Prior to that they had met on three occasions in 2013, 2010, and 2009 respectively, all of which had Cena emerge as the victor.

But that was a long time ago and neither competitor would claim to be the same man, Cena is coming into this having not won a singles match on pay-per-view since 2018, and Rhodes has been the face of the brand for over 370 days since slaying the "Tribal Chief" that had felled Cena before. The story between them has been layered, twisted, and shaped into an unlikely battle of contemporary good against corrupted evil; the hero that became the villain, and the heir to the mantle. With that in mind, this is the story so far.