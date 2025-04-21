John Cena Tosses Cody Rhodes' Side Plates Off WWE Title Belt, Ignores Press Questions

At long last, John Cena finally has his record-setting 17th World Championship reign. The future WWE Hall of Famer claimed his prize by defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41, with the help of rapper Travis Scott and curiously little help from The Rock, who was nowhere to be found at WrestleMania despite being the catalyst for Cena's heel turn back at Elimination Chamber.

Given all of that, plenty were interested in what Cena had to say about his monumental moment, and he seemed prepared to talk about it. As he appeared at the post-WrestleMania press conference, Cena immediately cemented his status by tossing off Rhdoes' side plates on the Undisputed WWE Championship. He then proceeded to address the media in attendance, a stark contrast from him throwing the mic down at the Elimination Chamber presser.

"Part of my role as the last real champion is to develop a better relationship with the media and the journalists that cover this company," Cena said. "And I'm grateful for their participation. So tonight, I will field all questions."

Despite that statement, Cena immediately went on to ignore several press questions, including ones about The Rock, referring to them all as either "clickbait" or "lazy." This included the last question Cena received before walking off, although he did make a point of letting media, and fans, know that some of their questions would be answered tomorrow.

"Tune in to 'Monday Night Raw' to see how I ruin wrestling," Cena said. "And keep in mind, you are now talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time."