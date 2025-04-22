WWE's Roxanne Perez Celebrates Slammy With Stone Cold Steve Austin, Signature Salute

"WWE NXT" star Roxanne Perez had a mixed WrestleMania weekend as she and Cora Jade lost the fatal four-way tag team match at Stand & Deliver. However, she won an award at the Slammys and got to meet and get a picture with WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Perez won the NXT Superstar of the Year award at the 2025 Slammys, beating the likes of Ethan Page, Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Giulia to win her maiden Slammy. After the win, she got to meet and celebrate with Steve Austin, and the two flipped the bird in trademark Austin style.

"The Texas Rattlesnake" took part in this year's WrestleMania weekend, as he was scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and also made an in-ring appearance on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 to announce the day's attendance.

Perez, who has wrestled a few times on the main roster, has seemingly been moved to "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 41, as she interfered in Iyo Sky's match with Stephanie Vaquer, after which Rhea Ripley removed her from the ring. The 23-year-old star has had quite a meteoric rise in WWE, as is evidenced by her NXT Superstar of the Year award, just three years after being signed by WWE.

After breaking records, Perez has now vowed to make more history — this time on the main roster — a prophecy she declared following her appearance in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match.