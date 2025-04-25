Paul Heyman Banned From Jimmy's Famous Seafood Following WWE WrestleMania 41 Betrayal

During the main event of WrestleMania 41, Night One, Paul Heyman did what he's been known to do; turn his back on long-time associates. Whereas Heyman usually turns on just one person, this time he did it with two, screwing over both CM Punk and Roman Reigns and aligning with the victorious Seth Rollins. And already, Heyman's actions have him suffering some consequences.

Taking to X shortly after Night One concluded, the restaurant Jimmy's Famous Seafood posted a clip of Heyman low blowing Reigns as he was about to hit Rollins with a chair. Calling Heyman "Judas," the restaurant announced that, effective immediately, Heyman was both banned from Jimmy's Famous Seafood and "The Island of Relevancy," going forward. Thus far, Heyman has yet to respond to the ban.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Due to his contemptible actions last night, @HeymanHustle (aka Judas) is hereby BANNED from both Jimmy's Famous Seafood and The Island of Relevancy. pic.twitter.com/g2FebJd007 — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) April 20, 2025

One shouldn't be too surprised to see the Baltimore seafood establishment so up in arms about a wrestling angle. Jimmy's Famous Seafood has long been tied to wrestling, including being the site of a recent "Meet and Feast" event held by AEW on April 8. The event helped raise money for AEW's long-time partner, KultureCity, and has been one of the many wrestling related events held at Jimmy's Famous Seafood over the years.

Of course, Heyman may be too busy to care about any ban. The WWE Hall of Famer made plenty of noise throughout Monday, first during a lively, and controversial, appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," and then later to close "Raw," when he and Rollins were joined by Bron Breakker, who helped them fight off both Punk and Reigns. Whether Heyman is stopping at Breakker and Rollins, or adding more people to this alliance remains to be seen.