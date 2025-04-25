WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, Lana Both Sign With Paradigm Talent Agency

Paradigm Talent Agency is continuing to add to its roster of wrestling-related performers, with the company making two new signings this week. Former wrestling executive and producer Eric Bischoff has chosen the company to represent him, along with former WWE star CJ Perry (AKA Lana).

Perry's husband Miro (also represented by Paradigm) just made his return during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," but as was previously reported, he was not accompanied onscreen by Lana. Nonetheless, Perry was said to have signed a WWE Legends deal, ensuring that the company can sell Lana merchandise and Perry will be able to receive royalties on those sales. For now, there don't seem to be plans to feature her on TV in WWE, but that could always change.

As for Bischoff, the WWE Hall of Famer continues co-hosting a weekly podcast called "83 Weeks" while also making occasional guest appearances in the world of wrestling. In addition to making some "WWE NXT" appearances last year, Bischoff recently served as guest booker for an MLW event. That show took place in December and featured action from performers such as Mistico, Trevor Lee, Bobby Fish, and actor Paul Walter Hauser.

In addition to Perry and Bischoff, wrestlers CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, and many more are represented by the same talent agency. The company is clearly in expansion mode, building a considerable portfolio of performers, both inside and outside of wrestling. Last year, Paradigm announced the formation of a new division called The Sports Group, meant to focus on athletes.