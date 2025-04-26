Logan Paul: I'll Wrestle For WWE Anywhere In The World, Whenever Triple H Calls Me

Throughout his eventful, and at times controversial WWE career, Logan Paul's schedule has always seen him working rather sparingly, at least compared to the full-time WWE roster. That has lessened a bit over the past year, with Paul currently on pace to set the record for most matches worked in a year during his WWE run, but even with more appearances, Paul is still more of a part-time luxury than he is a full fledged member of the WWE roster.

Interestingly enough, questions about Paul's status came up at the post-WrestleMania 41 press scrum on Sunday, shortly after Paul defeated AJ Styles. The former WWE United States Champion made it clear that he wouldn't hesitate to wrestle more than he has been, and that it all came down to when and where WWE chief content officer Triple H wanted him to perform.

"I'm available," Paul said. "I'm available. I'm here. I signed up to be a WWE superstar. When Triple H calls me, I answer the call. And whoever he wants to put against me goes from professional wrestler to victim. It's been that way for the past year. It's my fourth year of wrestling in WWE, as an outsider by the way. And I'm 3-1. And the person who I lost to was Seth Rollins, who's one of the best in the business. I put on five star matches every single time. And whoever they want to put me against, I'll rise to the challenge, and not only rise to the challenge, but I'll become the challenge."