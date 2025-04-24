Paul Heyman Shares Comic Celebrating His & Seth Rollins WWE WrestleMania 41 Victories

There are many things one can say about Paul Heyman, from his ability running ECW to the fact that he should probably avoid comedy roasts going forward. But above all else, one thing everyone can agree on is that Heyman always seems to know when its time to move on from his long-time clients. That was evident at WrestleMania 41, where he betrayed not only Roman Reigns but CM Punk, instead siding with Seth Rollins and helping Rollins get a huge win over his rivals.

A few days later, Heyman is continuing to celebrate this achievement with Rollins with, what else, cartoons. Taking to X at midnight on Thursday, Heyman posted a cartoon/comic illustration of him sitting next to Rollins in the ring, holding his hands as if he was in prayer while Rollins pointed to the sky. But Heyman decided the photo wasn't enough of a tribute to his union with Rollins, as he also included a brief message.

"We Punk'd out a Rebel and Dethroned a Tribal Chief...all in one historic Ball Bustin' WrestleMania Moment!" Heyman tweeted.

We Punk'd out a Rebel and Dethroned a Tribal Chief ... all in one historic Ball Bustin' WrestleMania Moment! pic.twitter.com/HewwdNzGLi — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 24, 2025

Given the events that took place on the post-WrestleMania "Raw," Heyman may soon have to commission another illustration for his other new associate, Bron Breakker. The former Intercontinental Champion threw in his lot with Heyman and Rollins as "Raw" came to a close, helping the duo thwart an attack by Punk and Reigns. Breakker's inclusion has some wondering if this is the start of a new Dangerous Alliance, a stable Heyman had led when he worked for WCW back in the early 90s.