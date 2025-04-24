Tommy Dreamer Wonders What Joe Hendry's Recent WWE Appearances Mean For TNA Title

This past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," TNA World Champion Joe Hendry returned to the brand and confronted both Trick Williams and NXT Champion Oba Femi. Just two days prior, Hendry made a surprise appearance on the second night of WrestleMania 41 when he accepted Randy Orton's open challenge. Despite losing to "The Viper," Hendry is now setting his sights on the NXT Championship, as he called out Femi on Tuesday while Williams was trying to talk himself into getting another title opportunity. Last month, TNA X-Division Champion Moose issued a similar challenge to Femi, but fell short of winning the title at NXT Roadblock, leading ECW legend Tommy Dreamer to question if Hendry will receive the same treatment on "Busted Open After Dark."

"The Joe Hendry thing really has me speculating ... Because what does this mean for Joe Hendry? What does this mean for the TNA title?" Dreamer said. "I could see this where the TNA title is being represented not just in TNA, which would mean that a WWE wrestler could be holding this title. But not as long as Joe Hendry has it. There's so many different things. There was a nice face off between Oba Femi and Joe Hendry. So nice little shot at Moose for 'hey, I like you, but let's not get into another Moose situation,' because we all know Moose did not have a successful victory over Oba Femi for the NXT title."

This upcoming Sunday, Hendry will defend his title at TNA Rebellion against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page in a Three-Way Match, which could open the door for Dreamer's speculations to materialize if "All Ego" emerges victorious.

