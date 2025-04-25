Tommy Dreamer Declares This WWE Star The MVP Of WrestleMania 41 Weekend

Several shows and days later, WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend is officially in the books, notably with John Cena now reigning as the Undisputed WWE Champion and IYO SKY retaining her WWE Women's World Championship in a critically acclaimed triple threat. Elsewhere, WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer says we can find the week's most valuable players within the women's tag team division.

"My MVPs of the entire WrestleMania weekend — and especially one, Liv Morgan has been the MVP all year — you think about Liv and Raquel," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." They had an excellent match at WrestleMania, lost their titles, the next night on Monday Night Raw, they regain their titles in a hard, fast-moving match. Then on NXT, they retain their titles against Tatum [Paxley] and Gigi [Dolin]. Those women have been crushing it and working their asses off."

As Dreamer pointed out, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez performed three nights in a row, beginning with a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch on night two of WrestleMania 41. Despite losing them on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," The Judgment Day comrades quickly reclaimed the titles 24 hours later in a rematch on "WWE Raw," which sparked Lynch's turn on Valkyria. The next day, Morgan and Rodriguez kicked off their fourth title reign with a successful title defense over "WWE NXT" stars Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, who earned the opportunity with a win at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.

Due to their difference in size, Morgan and Rodriguez have attracted comparisons to another iconic duo, Shawn Michaels and Diesel, with Rodriguez specifically being paralleled to the powerhouse in "Big Daddy Cool." "She also knows how to work as a bigger, stronger woman," Dreamer said of Rodriguez. "Her and Liv really, really gel well."

