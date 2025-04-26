US Title Conversation Gets Crowded On WWE SmackDown, Resulting In No. 1 Contender's Match

Challengers are already lining up to get a shot at Jacob Fatu and the United States Championship he won at WrestleMania 41 and a number one contender's match was set on "WWE SmackDown" to determine just who will face "The Samoan Werewolf" first. Fatu and Solo Sikoa came out on Friday night to celebrate Fatu's first singles championship win in WWE, and Sikoa started to take credit for getting Fatu where he is today.

Sikoa said no one in his family wanted Fatu in WWE except for him. He said they thought he was trouble and too much of a risk and he made it happen and he's the reason Fatu is champion. The camera caught Fatu giving his cousin side eye as he spoke, and he finally ripped the microphone out of Sikoa's hand. He said he knew the title makes him America's most wanted, but he was ready to go.

Knight's music hit and he ran down Fatu and demanded a rematch. Drew McIntyre's music interrupted "The Megastar" and he came down to the ring, but first spoke directly to Damian Priest at home and thanked him for their brutal match at WrestleMania. McIntyre said his plan was to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena next, but Randy Orton jumped the line. He got in the ring and addressed Fatu and said he wanted to fight the baddest dog in the yard and the baddest champion in the company.

McIntyre and Knight traded insults and almost came to blows before "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis came out to stop them. He said that McIntyre and Knight would face off later in the night in a number one contender's match for Fatu's United States Championship.