Booker T Says The Clock Is Ticking On This WWE Star, May Only Get One 'Real Shot'

While he hasn't wrestled much in recent months, WWE star Karrion Kross has still managed to turn heads through his promo work on social media, "WWE Raw." and a WrestleMania post-show. On the latter, Kross notably cited issue with his lack of opportunities in WWE, especially in comparison to Logan Paul, an internet sensation turned professional wrestler. When asked about Kross' possible status following his post-WrestleMania promo, which has since gone viral, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T remained cautiously optimistic.

"Clock is ticking on this dude. He ain't getting any younger or anything like that. The thing about Karrion Kross, I don't know if he's going to get a shot or not to go out there and show exactly what he has," Booker T said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

Looking back on Kross' work in "WWE NXT," Booker noted that he was a big fan of Kross' ring entrance, which often featured smoke, ominous music, his wife Scarlett, and a black and white overlay. At the end of the day, though, Booker believes the real work begins when the music stops.

"I want to see Karrion Kross get a shot, a real shot," Booker said, "but I'm going to tell you this, Karrion Kross is going to have only one shot to actually go out there and really prove what he can bring to the table inside the middle of that square circle. So Karrion, when you get the shot, you better go out there and deliver because guess what, I'm going to be watching."

Fortunately for Kross, it appears he will have more than one shot to prove himself as "WrestleVotes Radio" recently reported that he is set to receive "extended opportunities" on WWE television before his current contract expires later this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.