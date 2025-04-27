Why Former WWE Star Didn't Like Seeing Becky Lynch Replace Bayley At WrestleMania 41

The creative decision for Becky Lynch to replace Bayley at WWE WrestleMania 41 has left many scratching their heads, or in former WWE star Bishop Dyer's case, infuriated. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dyer (formerly known as Baron Corbin) further explained his loathing for the move.

"Not only is it because I respect her and what she does, but she's been a main staple for so many years and has done so much in the ring and out of the ring," Dyer said. "We all saw the interview she did with Chris [Van Vliet], which was so good, where she talks about how she doesn't feel like she's on the level of a Charlotte [Flair] or a [Becky] ... when you look at Mercedes [Mone], Becky, Charlotte and Bayley, those were the four. They revolutionized women's wrestling. And so for Bayley not to think that she's on that level, that's a testament to exactly what I felt when I saw that she got pulled from the Mania like that."

In the eyes of Dyer, Bayley is not only a revolutionary in women's wrestling, but a star player in WWE as she's worked in stables, elevated talent in the developmental brand of "WWE NXT," and reached singles success most recently as WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, Dyer points out that other Horsewomen, while he still respects them, have not been as active in WWE.

"It's the most amazing thing in the world to become a parent, but Becky left to have a baby and was gone for a while. Becky's gone to do movies. Becky's had injuries," Dyer said. "Charlotte has, over the last four or five years, been around about 25% of the time. Mercedes is obviously no longer with WWE."

In storyline, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Bayley backstage, which prompted Lynch to take her place in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on WrestleMania 41 night two, which she ultimately won alongside Lyra Valkyria.