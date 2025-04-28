Bully Ray Talks 'Outsiders' Getting Physical After Travis Scott & Master P Punches

Though they're from different eras, two prominent rappers have made recent appearances in WWE and AEW. Travis Scott interfered in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 night two, causing Cody Rhodes to lose to John Cena. Meanwhile, Master P helped Samoa Joe and The Opps get in some hits on Jon Moxley and the Death Riders during last week's "AEW Dynamite." Speaking about all of this on "Busted Open After Dark," Bully Ray shared his thoughts about non-wrestlers getting physically involved in storylines.

"Master P threw these weird punches at [Moxley] that did not look good," Bully said. "You can't have outsiders do physicality if they don't do their physicality well."

According to Bully, in-ring appearances from performers like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny over recent years in WWE have raised the bar for celebrities in wrestling. Reluctantly, the WWE Hall of Famer even praised Scott for his recent performances. Though Bully has been vocal about believing Scott smacked Rhodes too hard at WWE Elimination Chamber, the radio host was at least satisfied that it looked real, as opposed to Master P's actions on "Dynamite." Still, Bully stated that either he or Rhodes owed Scott "a good one" following the slap.

Taking Master P's involvement out of the equation, Bully enjoyed the segment, feeling that it started last week's episode on a strong note. The storyline seems to be building to an AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Joe. It remains to be seen if that takes place at next month's pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing, or sometime prior to that on TV.

