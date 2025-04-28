Paul Heyman Names Brock Lesnar WWE Title Match Greatest Last Man Standing Of All Time

Two of the most notorious Paul Heyman guys, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, went one-on-one in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in 2022 in a bout that provided many viral moments. From Lesnar tipping the ring with a tractor to Reigns' iconic one-handed catch of the microphone after Lesnar violently threw it at him, their final bout was one to remember. Heyman himself called it the greatest Last Man Standing match in a recent conversation with "SHAK Wrestling."

"If that wasn't the greatest Last Man Standing Match of all time, someone please send me the video of one that's better than that one, number one," Heyman said. "Number two, all I remember is being helped back to the locker room by the Usos and Roman was in front of us and when Roman turned around to raise the ones in the aisle, somebody literally right on top of us, leaned over the rail... And said, 'Nice catch of the microphone, Tribal Chief!' And Jimmy Uso, of course, just turns to me and goes, 'My boy got hands, don't he?!'"

Heyman laughed and said the funny thing about it all was that Reigns was a defensive football player at Georgia Tech back in his college days, not a wide receiver or a tight end who specializes in catching a football. Prior to their SummerSlam match, Reigns and Lesnar met at WrestleMania 38 to unify the Universal and WWE championships into the Undisputed title that Reigns would hold until his WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes.

