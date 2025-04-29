WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Discusses Issues TNA's Tessa Blanchard Is Facing

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has discussed controversial TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard and how fans are not reacting positively towards her.

A few years ago, Blanchard was touted to become a top female star in pro wrestling, but her signing with the big leagues of the industry was affected by accusations of bullying and racism leveled against her. Blanchard, who is now back in TNA Wrestling, competed in the recent TNA Rebellion pay-per-view, where she faced Masha Slamovich in a singles match. While reviewing the pay-per-view, Henry was asked by Bully Ray on "Busted Open" about the match and how the crowd reacted to Blanchard.

"At one point, Bully, I saw people in the crowd, visibly, arms folded, looking like, 'I'm not going to respond.' In a case like that, if you want to have a career at the high level, you have to lobby to have one," said Henry. "You have to make atonements and get the people that were affected in your problem, to say, 'Hey, this is legit. This person is trying to go forward with life, and we both have really come to an agreement, we've come to an understanding that life is better when everybody is happy and not just one person, and you've got to get out of your own space, and just because you feel some kind of way, don't mean you should say it.'"

Henry believes that Blanchard should show some remorse for her past actions so that fans will come over to her side.