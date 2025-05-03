Joe Hendry Reveals Timeline, Other Details Of WWE WrestleMania Debut Vs. Randy Orton

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has revealed when WWE asked him to be Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41 and his reaction to it.

Hendry recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show" about his match with Orton and the details surrounding his surprise appearance.

"I found out about a week before. I had to sit on this for a week," revealed Hendry. "So, I was in the airport, and I got a text from Triple H saying, 'Can you talk?' I was at WWE World. I was scheduled to be there to be signing things. I thought, you know, it might be something to the effect of, you know, we've got the Slammys, or maybe doing a promo at WWE World. So I was kind of expecting that's what the call was going to be. Then Triple H says, 'Listen, I'm sure you're aware that Randy needs an opponent.' Yeah, that threw me off completely. I was in a state of shock. But I just knew there was a job to be done."

Hendry is proud of the match he had with "The Viper" and expressed how it was a great moment for him and the fans. He was also honored to face a legendary figure like Orton at "The Show of Shows."

"It was a huge moment for me, and what an honor to share the ring with Randy Orton," said an elated Hendry.

The TNA star also stated that he couldn't tell anyone about facing Orton ahead of the match, and that only two people knew about it from a business standpoint.