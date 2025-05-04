TNA Champion Joe Hendry Makes The Case To Face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena
TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has discussed how close he is to facing John Cena in WWE, and also revealed details about his conversation with Cena after WrestleMania 41.
Hendry, in his recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," revealed that he had a feeling he would be part of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania — something that ultimately came true. He now has a similar premonition that he'll one day face John Cena and is confident that dream will also come to life. He even teased the possibility of bringing a musician to his corner, just as Cena has Travis Scott.
"Anything that I'm thinking just seems to be seems to be unfolding, and let me tell you, Ariel, I've got a couple other thoughts of things that I think could happen this year," he stated. "It just now makes more sense than ever [a match with Cena], and this is all I'm going to say. He's got some backing. He's got Travis Scott in his corner. Can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry? Someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott reached out to Joe Hendry and said maybe they might want to start backing me. That's all I'm saying."
The Scottish star teased that the musician in question performs the same genre of music as Scott, and that the unnamed musician wants to team with him, and even invited Hendry to his concert recently.
Hendry on his conversation with Cena after WM41
Joe Hendry detailed later in the interview the bits of advice John Cena gave to him after his triumphant 17th world title win.
"I was backstage, there's filming going on all the time — and I hope John doesn't mind me saying this because John has spoken publicly about conversations we've had — so I will do the same. Not everything, but respectfully. John came back from Gorilla and came right up to me, and there were multiple camera crews, and he basically said what he said on Pat McAfee. John said, 'You did exactly what I told you to do, and you were great tonight.' He gave me some advice. For him to say on Pat McAfee's show that he thinks I'm going to be a major player — that was the biggest compliment. I really did take his advice to heart. It was very important to me to show John that respect because, in my opinion, John Cena is the greatest professional wrestler of all time," stated Hendry.
The TNA star stated that he was flattered Cena took the time to give him his flowers and offer advice shortly after he won the world title. Hendry added that he's optimistic about the possibility of facing John Cena, especially after how unexpectedly everything came together for his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania.
Hendry also feels that the 20-odd dates Cena has remaining before his retirement provide ample time for a match between them.