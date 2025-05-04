TNA Champion Joe Hendry Makes The Case To Face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has discussed how close he is to facing John Cena in WWE, and also revealed details about his conversation with Cena after WrestleMania 41.

Hendry, in his recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," revealed that he had a feeling he would be part of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania — something that ultimately came true. He now has a similar premonition that he'll one day face John Cena and is confident that dream will also come to life. He even teased the possibility of bringing a musician to his corner, just as Cena has Travis Scott.

"Anything that I'm thinking just seems to be seems to be unfolding, and let me tell you, Ariel, I've got a couple other thoughts of things that I think could happen this year," he stated. "It just now makes more sense than ever [a match with Cena], and this is all I'm going to say. He's got some backing. He's got Travis Scott in his corner. Can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry? Someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott reached out to Joe Hendry and said maybe they might want to start backing me. That's all I'm saying."

The Scottish star teased that the musician in question performs the same genre of music as Scott, and that the unnamed musician wants to team with him, and even invited Hendry to his concert recently.