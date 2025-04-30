Why Kevin Nash Doesn't Think WWE Champ John Cena Will Wrestle At SummerSlam 2025

Since John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41, many fans have questioned who the 17-time World Champion's opponents will be for the remainder of the year. Now that Cena's turned heel, it's possible he could defend the title against younger babyface stars, or even rekindle feuds with former rivals such as CM Punk or AJ Styles. Following WrestleMania and Money In The Bank, SummerSlam is WWE's next major event, where Cena will likely be featured on the two-night card and wrestle in his final match at the "Biggest Party of the Summer." That said, according to WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, Cena doesn't need to compete at SummerSlam due to his promise to ruin professional wrestling.

"No, he's ruining wrestling. Why would he possibly give back on two nights? Fill it on your own motherf***ers. I've got your f***ing Universal Title, I've got two of your belts f***ing tied into one. I've got your "SmackDown" TV belt ... he's basically said that the belt that f***ing Austin and Triple H and HBK and Taker and all those guys had, he has it and he will be the last motherf***er to ever have that belt and when he leaves, they can have whatever f***ing tournament they want to have and anoint their new f***ing guy, but it won't be with his belt." Nash said on "Kliq This."

Cena will have his first title defence on May 10 at Backlash when he puts the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against his most storied rival, Randy Orton. Although the rest of Cena's retirement tour seems unpredictable following his upcoming match with "The Viper," the champ will still likely be featured at WWE's most important events of the year.

