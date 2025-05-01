I don't know if AEW is trying to tell me that MJF isn't a smart guy, which we all know not to be true, but he's forgetting the Hurt Syndicate's motto and their entire schtick when it comes to joining the faction. He needs to HURT. PEOPLE. Just like the song says. Just like the crowd chants. He was reminded of that tonight by Bobby Lashley, who once again voted a "thumbs down" when it came to MJF joining the Hurt Syndicate, even after MJF gave him a watch, brought in women, and everything else. For me, this storyline is going on much too long.

While I like both MJF and all the guys in the Hurt Syndicate, especially Bobby Lashley, the story reached a point this week where it just fell off and it just really needs a conclusion. Lashley should have ignored both MVP and Shelton Benjamin and just beat the hell out of MJF tonight if his answer was still no. He should have just been done with the entire thing. Sure, MVP would probably have been irked for a minute, but Lashley is his boy, not MJF, so things would have been fine within a week or two with the Hurt Syndicate. If there are no tag team competitors for Benjamin and Lashley at the moment, you could have even put Lashley and MJF against each other at Double or Nothing – maybe even with a spot in the faction on the line if MJF could win. Which, he likely wouldn't, and the story would be over anyway, but at least there would be some more direction.

The fact that Lashley told MJF while he had him in the turnbuckle that he needed to prove himself by hurting people was kind of a "duh" moment. How MJF hadn't thought of that before seems kind of silly now. I'm not sure who he could go on to hurt within the next few weeks, but I'm hoping he takes someone out the next three weeks before Double or Nothing and we get a solution to this story at the pay-per-view. Even before would be great for how boring this is all getting, but MJF attacking and hurting people for a few weeks, even if he doesn't end up in the Hurt Syndicate, wouldn't do his character any harm.

Written by Daisy Ruth