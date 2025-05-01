Backstage News On WWE Main Roster Status Of Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia & Roxanne Perez

On the two "WWE Raw" shows following WrestleMania 41, a few "WWE NXT" stars have appeared on the red brand, but it appears that they are still a part of the developmental brand, as per WWE's internal roster.

Three women stars of the "NXT" roster, former NXT Women's Champions Giulia and Roxanne Perez, and current NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, have featured on both "Raw" shows since "The Show of Shows." According to "PWInsider Elite," all three women are still considered to be a part of the "NXT" roster, with the report busting recent rumors that they have been called up to the main roster.

Vaquer made her main roster debut on the "Raw" after WrestleMania, where she faced IYO SKY in a non-title match, but the match ended in a no contest after Giulia and Perez interfered in the match, which also resulted in Rhea Ripley appearing in the ring. All three appeared on this past week's "Raw" as well, with two of the three in action as Perez faced Ripley, with an interference by Giulia resulting in Ripley getting the win. The NXT Women's Champion, meanwhile, had an impressive showing against Ivy Nile and secured her first main roster win.

Perez seemed to be heading to the main roster permanently earlier this year after her impressive performance at the Royal Rumble, but she is still heavily featured on WWE's Tuesday night show. Giulia and Perez wrestled on this week's "NXT," when they teamed up to face Jordynne Grace and IYO SKY in the main event of the show, where the latter team emerged victorious.

Vaquer learnt on the show that she will face either Giulia or Jordynne Grace at the upcoming NXT Battleground PLE, with her women's title on the line. With all three showing great promise on "NXT," it seems like it's only a matter of time before they're moved to the main roster.