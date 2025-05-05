Bret Hart Says He Would Have Loved To Wrestle This Current WWE Star

Multi-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has named a few stars that he would've liked to face in his career, one of whom is fellow Hall of Famer and current WWE star, Rey Mysterio.

Hart, who had a number of phenomenal matches against the who's who of the pro wrestling business, wishes that he had the chance to face off against someone like Mysterio, who is one of the foremost proponents of the Lucha Libre style of wrestling. "The Hitman" discussed in an interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show" how he enjoys a variety of wrestling styles and was keen to take on new challenges.

"There's all kinds of different styles and different ... you know, I wish I could have wrestled someone like Rey Mysterio. I never really wrestled a Lucha Libre style guy. I would love to have done some stuff, especially if I was a bad guy. I would've loved to have worked with Rey, although I did wrestle Owen [Hart] and did a lot of high-flying stuff," said Hart. "You know, I was always a guy that liked a good challenge."

Hart stated that he enjoyed putting together matches and the psychology of it all, explaining how he always intended to make his opponent look good. He criticized others who oversold in the ring, like Shawn Michaels in his match against Hulk Hogan, and added that he always tried to be a model pro inside the ring.

Despite Hart and Mysterio being a part of WCW at the same time in the late '90s, they never got to face each other, although they did team together at a WWE house show during Hart's brief run back in the ring in 2010. Hart holds Mysterio in high regard, calling the former WWE Champion one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and a "special" wrestler.