Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Star Is In A 'Holding Pattern' With Character Changes

Plenty of things about the Road to WrestleMania 41 seemed to be a bit wonky, and though the best example is the build to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, the booking of Roxanne Perez has also raised questions. After her performance in the Women's Royal Rumble and earning a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber, Perez seemed primed and ready to go for the main roster. Instead, she appeared sparingly on both the main roster and "NXT" afterward and wound up missing WrestleMania, leading to a recent report suggesting she was still part of the "NXT" roster and not yet moving up.

Many fans have been puzzled by Perez' post-Elimination Chamber usage, and they can take solace in the fact that Tommy Dreamer also isn't quite sure what's going on with her. But when asked about it by Dave LaGreca on a previous edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer gave his best guess. Though he still feels the future is bright for Perez, Dreamer theorizing that plans involving Perez had been switched up, and subsequently left her in limbo.

"I think her story's changed a bunch of times," Dreamer said. "Like I said, I thought we were going to go with her and Bayley, then Bayley's story got changed. I think she's going to be a credit...once she comes up. If anyone deserved a WrestleMania moment, especially after her Royal Rumble performance, it was Roxanne Perez. But the best I feel is yet to come, and I just...I don't want to say it's a holding pattern for [her and] a few talents. And I do think a draft is necessary. And some character changes are necessary as well."

