WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Subtly Shades IWC

This past Monday, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce was absent from the red brand, leading "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to take over his duties for the night. Ahead of the show, the 46-year-old announced on X that he would be missing "Raw" due to "doctor's orders," but did not provide any specifics on his health. In addition, Pearce also revealed that GUNTHER was suspended after attacking "Raw" color commentator Pat McAfee the week prior, but the red brand's GM also responded to a certain group of wrestling fans following the announcement. On Thursday morning, Pearce took to social media to mock the internet wrestling community and their recent commentary towards the product.

"I can't believe he said it wasn't real. We wanna believe in it!" "I can't believe they said he's suspended. Do they think we're stupid?!" Mom is yelling from upstairs. Your Hot Pockets are ready. Love somebody today. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gh0DyMi7Gz — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 1, 2025

Despite "The Ring General" being suspended, in just 10 days he will compete in singles action against McAfee. The former NFL kicker cut an emotional promo on "Raw," where he called out Aldis and asked him to lift GUNTHER's suspension. Although the "SmackDown" GM explained that both Pearce and himself believe it would be a poor decision to remove the suspension, he suggested an alternative option to McAfee, offering the opportunity to face GUNTHER in a sanctioned match at Backlash. McAfee instantly accepted and will be preparing to compete in his first WWE singles match since 2023.