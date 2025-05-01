Why AEW's Ricochet Calls Bryan Danielson An 'Idiot'

After a slow start, Ricochet's AEW run has turned out to be the breath of fresh air his career was needing. The turning point was when Ricochet turned heel during the AEW Continental Classic, after he had been disrespected by both the fans and friend turned rival Swerve Strickland. And now, Ricochet feels he's getting even more disrespect from the man that ended Strickland's AEW World Championship reign last summer.

Taking to X Thursday afternoon, Ricochet responded to a tweet regarding an interview Bryan Danielson gave to The Daily Star earlier this week. During said interview, Danielson mentioned Strickland, Will Ospreay, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega as wrestlers he would build AEW around, later mentioning MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page as other potential candidates. The fact that Ricochet was left off Danielson's list didn't go unnoticed.

"I knew Bryan Danielson was an idiot," Ricochet tweeted.

Interestingly enough, this indirect interaction between Ricochet and Danielson is one of the few times the two have crossed paths in any shape or form during their careers. Despite both being prolific indie stars during their careers, and both working in WWE at the same time from 2018-2021, the only time Danielson and Ricochet have ever shared a ring was at the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. That may remain the case as well, with it remaining uncertain when, or if, Danielson will wrestle again following the end of his full-time career last October.

At least Ricochet can take solace that he recently picked up a win over one of the men Danielson listed instead of him. Alongside the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet was victorious last night on "AEW Dynamite," defeating Omega and recent Ricochet rivals Mark Briscoe, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight.