The Rock Is Worse Off Than Ever According To WWE Fan Chatter

In early 2024, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a dramatic return to WWE, joining the TKO Board of Directors in addition to making occasional appearances on TV. The initial months following his comeback were a little rough, but it resulted in a storyline that fans wound up enjoying, with Cody Rhodes finally defeating Roman Reigns for the company's top title. Since that point, however, The Rock's involvement has been difficult to make sense of for many fans. So how did we get here?

The night after last year's WrestleMania 40, The Rock made an appearance on "WWE Raw" and whispered some unknown words into the ear of Rhodes before disappearing for months. Then in October, Johnson returned again at WWE Bad Blood, signaling an ominous warning to Rhodes and Reigns, but both plot threads were left unaddressed through the rest of the year. All the while, reports were emerging that The Rock would not be appearing at WrestleMania 41, but Johnson took to social media and warned fans not to believe everything they read online.

In January, with "WWE Raw" debuting on Netflix, "The Final Boss" showed up once again — this time seemingly presenting himself as a babyface who was friends with Rhodes behind the scenes, with no hint of his previous heel character. After fans expressed confusion over this promo, The Rock appeared on "WWE NXT" the following night to tease further developments; rather than clearing up any of the confusion, however, the disjointed promo only served to muddy the waters further.