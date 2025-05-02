Adam Cole Says This AEW Star Might Be The Best Athlete He's Ever Seen

He flies through the air with the greatest of ease, but when he carries a pair of scissors, it's best to flee. He's Ricochet, and even he has won over Adam Cole's admiration. Since joining AEW last August, Ricochet's transformation has been quite noticeable, according to the current TNT Champion.

"When you look at Ricochet, anyone who's seen Ricochet wrestle, he's maybe the best athlete I've ever seen," Cole noted in his interview with "ComicBook Nation." "Just an absolute freak of nature. We jokingly in the locker room, we call him an 'alien'; he's not even a real person. He's not even a human being. The things he can do is just absolutely unbelievable...Again, one of the most athletically gifted guys in the entire world. But getting to see this different side of Ricochet has been so much fun. He's showing the world what he can bring to the table."

So far this year, Ricochet is in top contention of multiple "Match of the Year" nominations, including his hostile rivalry with Swerve Strickland, and when he was one of three men to challenge for the AEW International Championship against another highflier like himself, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and the current champion, Kenny Omega, at Dynasty last month. This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Ricochet teamed up with The Elite's Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada and ended up on the winning side of things against Omega, Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe. With appreciation from those in the back, and dropping fan's jaws with his raw athleticism, it's fair to say Ricochet has a promising future in AEW, especially after the company reinvigorated his love for the sport again after a bleak run in WWE.

